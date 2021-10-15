Local Listings
Man sentenced to 50 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child

James Lee Bates, 36
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 50 years without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents reveal James Lee Bates repeatedly sexually abused a child under the age of 14 for several months in 2018.

The case was investigated by the Lubbock Police Department and Child Protective Services.

This case was set for a jury trial on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Bates has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since April 30, 2019.

