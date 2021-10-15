Local Listings
Miles for Smiles 5K/Fun Run on Oct. 16

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Miles for Smiles 5K/Fun Run will take place October 16, 2021, at Urbanovsky Park at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The run is from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. There will be a brunch at the TTUHSC Academic Events Center to follow at 10:30 a.m.

Entry fees are $15 for students and $25 for non-students. All proceeds will go toward paying for cleft repair surgeries for children in need.

All runners will receive a t-shirt.

Register today at https://bit.ly/milesforsmiles_register

Venmo to @cupcakes4clefts after filling out the form.

If you are not able to attend but want to donate to the cause, Venmo all donations to @cupcakes4clefts.

