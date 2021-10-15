Local Listings
Police report reveals details leading up to an officer firing weapon during domestic call

Mark Casias III, 19
Mark Casias III, 19
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police report reveals details about a Wednesday afternoon incident where a Lubbock police officer fired his weapon while responding to a domestic call near the Omni Apartment complex at 53rd and Salem Ave.

The police report shows at 4:41 p.m., an officer was called to the area in reference to a domestic disturbance. An officer heard gunshots in the area. The officer saw a male subject, later identified as 19-year-old Mark Casias III, firing a gun on the north side of the apartment complex. The police report shows Casias was “recklessly discharging a firearm in the corporate limits of a municipality with a population over 100,000.”

The officer made contact with Casias who then turned and pointed the firearm at the officer. That is when the officer fired one shot at Casias.

Police say, “The officer fired his duty weapon one time, causing the subject to comply. The suspect, 19-year-old Mark Casias III, was immediately taken into custody.”

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say the when the officer fired his weapon, the round did not strike the subject, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Casias was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

LPD responded to a domestic disturbance and an officer fired a weapon at the suspect.
LPD responded to a domestic disturbance and an officer fired a weapon at the suspect.

