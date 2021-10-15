Sexual assault reported at Texas Tech University residence hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An alert was sent to the Texas Tech University community about an aggravated assault/sexual assault which was reported to have happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

A female student reported to the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct and the Texas Tech Police Department an aggravated and sexual assault by a person known to the female.

The alleged assault happened at a Texas Tech University residence hall.

The incident is being investigated.

To report an incident of sexual violence, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/titleix/ online or in person at West Hall 242 during university business hours or contact the Texas Tech Police Department at (806) 742-3931. To seek help after experiencing trauma, the Student Counseling Center offers a walk-in clinic Monday – Friday from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm. The TTU Crisis HelpLine (806) 742-5555 is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The following is information sent with the alert from Texas Tech University:

SAFETY TIPS: Sexual assault can happen to anyone. Each member of the TTU community shares in the responsibility to create and maintain a safe and respectful environment for all individuals. You can help reduce the risk of sexual assault by being an active bystander and watching out for the safety of others. While not all crimes of sexual violence are alike, the following information may be helpful:

- Perpetrators of sexual assault are often more likely to assault someone they know, rather than a stranger. The perpetrator, not the survivor, is responsible for any instance of sexual assault.

- Consent – Anyone initiating any kind of sexual contact with another person must obtain their consent. Consent is an agreement or permission expressed through mutually understandable words or actions actively communicated to all parties involved. Consent cannot be given by someone who is incapacitated due to the use of alcohol and/or drugs or is asleep. Consent can be withdrawn at any time and cannot be assumed. Consent cannot be coerced or compelled by force, threat, deception, or intimidation.

- Personal Safety – Perpetrators may use social media platforms to meet potential victims. Be cautious on what you share and how you use social media. Perpetrators often use drugs and/or alcohol to target potential victims. Date rape drugs are tasteless, colorless, odorless, can be ingested in a multitude of forms, and effects are not immediately apparent. Be cautious of any substance you are drinking, eating, or inhaling that you have not personally prepared and has not remained in your constant control.

- Bystander Intervention – Look out for your friends and be aware of potentially unsafe situations. If you go somewhere alone, tell someone you trust where you are going, whom you will be with, when you expect to return. If you see someone in trouble, safely intervene or call the police immediately. If you are concerned about getting in trouble if you call the police or report an incident to the University, please be aware that the state of Texas and the University have amnesty policies that can protect those who report misconduct to the University, contact law enforcement, or seek medical assistance for unsafe or emergency situations. Details about the University amnesty policy can be found in the Student Handbook.

