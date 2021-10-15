Slaton St. Joseph to host annual Sausage Festival, Oktoberfest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton is hosting its annual Oktoberfest and Sausage Festival on Oct. 16.

The festival will feature live music and draft German beer from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with bulk sausage available for sale from 9 to 11 a.m., according to their Facebook page. There is no cover charge, but beer, wine and food will be sold.

The Sausage Festival and Oktoberfest is a yearly tradition hosted by the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton dating back to 1969. The parishioners of the church make nearly 10,000 pounds of sausage for the event every year.

