Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees

Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.
Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crowd of citizens gathered Saturday morning outside the KCBD building on Avenue A. They protested COVID-19 vaccine requirements, including KCBD parent company Gray Television’s requirement, and were gathered in support of former KCBD employees.

Members of a Facebook group, Health Freedom of Lubbock, have been holding events for months, including the protest Saturday morning, voicing opposition to COVID-19 vaccine requirements or mandates. And, more recently, they are showing support for Governor Abbott’s executive order and proposed state legislation banning any public or private entity from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

As we reported on KCBD Wednesday, Gray Television commissioned both outside and internal investigations into compliance with our company’s health and safety protocols and other policies. Unfortunately, the investigations determined that a small number of employees had violated one or more of the company’s policies, had not been candid with the company, or both. The investigation also revealed that a small number of employees submitted fake vaccination cards to our company several weeks ago.

As a result, several members of station management and other station personnel are no longer employed at the station.

