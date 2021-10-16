Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crowd of citizens gathered Saturday morning outside the KCBD building on Avenue A. They protested COVID-19 vaccine requirements, including KCBD parent company Gray Television’s requirement, and were gathered in support of former KCBD employees.

Members of a Facebook group, Health Freedom of Lubbock, have been holding events for months, including the protest Saturday morning, voicing opposition to COVID-19 vaccine requirements or mandates. And, more recently, they are showing support for Governor Abbott’s executive order and proposed state legislation banning any public or private entity from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

As we reported on KCBD Wednesday, Gray Television commissioned both outside and internal investigations into compliance with our company’s health and safety protocols and other policies. Unfortunately, the investigations determined that a small number of employees had violated one or more of the company’s policies, had not been candid with the company, or both. The investigation also revealed that a small number of employees submitted fake vaccination cards to our company several weeks ago.

As a result, several members of station management and other station personnel are no longer employed at the station.

