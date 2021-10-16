End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Abilene Christian 67 All Saints 53
Christ The King 60 San Jacinto 12
Spur 74 Northside 18
Borden County 61 Meadow 16
Guthrie 84 Southland 38
Anton 51 Cotton Center 6
Kress 78 Petersburg 31
Whiteface 78 Wellman-Union 32
Whitharral 62 Amherst 54
Farwell 55 Sanford-Fritch 7
New Deal 35 Post 6
Brownfield 48 Kermit 25
Dalhart 41 Littlefield 32
Childress 40 Friona 35
Abernathy 33 Idalou 10
Canadian 62 Dimmitt 6
Hale Center 54 Tahoka 0
Shallowater 55 Lamesa 12
Bovina 22 Ropes 15
Amarillo 34 Coronado 27
Sweetwater 34 Midland Greenwood 28
Randall 51 Plainview 25
Denver City 45 Slaton 2
Plains 38 Morton 16
Roosevelt 58 Reagan County 0
Seagraves 42 Iraan 7
Lubbock Cooper 20 Wichita Falls Rider 12
New Home 55 Smyer 24
Roscoe 25 Ralls 14
Sundown 46 Floydada 7
Olton 37 Boys Ranch 6
Lubbock Christian 22 Trinity Christian 10
Crosbyton 22 Hamlin 0
Abilene 48 Frenship 28
Estacado 62 Borger 0
Snyder 28 Monahans 21
Perryton 44 Levelland 10
Kingdom Prep 62 Wichita Christian 16
Springlake-Earth 2 Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)
Rankin 66 Lubbock Titans 8
Valley 40 Claude 14
Hermleigh 47 Roby 0
Hart 58 Chillicothe 12
Ira 52 Rotan 38
