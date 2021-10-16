Local Listings
End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 15

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Abilene Christian 67 All Saints 53

Christ The King 60 San Jacinto 12

Spur 74 Northside 18

Borden County 61 Meadow 16

Guthrie 84 Southland 38

Anton 51 Cotton Center 6

Kress 78 Petersburg 31

Whiteface 78 Wellman-Union 32

Whitharral 62 Amherst 54

Farwell 55 Sanford-Fritch 7

New Deal 35 Post 6

Brownfield 48 Kermit 25

Dalhart 41 Littlefield 32

Childress 40 Friona 35

Abernathy 33 Idalou 10

Canadian 62 Dimmitt 6

Hale Center 54 Tahoka 0

Shallowater 55 Lamesa 12

Bovina 22 Ropes 15

Amarillo 34 Coronado 27

Sweetwater 34 Midland Greenwood 28

Randall 51 Plainview 25

Denver City 45 Slaton 2

Plains 38 Morton 16

Roosevelt 58 Reagan County 0

Seagraves 42 Iraan 7

Lubbock Cooper 20 Wichita Falls Rider 12

New Home 55 Smyer 24

Roscoe 25 Ralls 14

Sundown 46 Floydada 7

Olton 37 Boys Ranch 6

Lubbock Christian 22 Trinity Christian 10

Crosbyton 22 Hamlin 0

Abilene 48 Frenship 28

Estacado 62 Borger 0

Snyder 28 Monahans 21

Perryton 44 Levelland 10

Kingdom Prep 62 Wichita Christian 16

Springlake-Earth 2 Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)

Rankin 66 Lubbock Titans 8

Valley 40 Claude 14

Hermleigh 47 Roby 0

Hart 58 Chillicothe 12

Ira 52 Rotan 38

