Officially, not a freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some spots in the City and County of Lubbock briefly dropped to freezing this morning. The official site of Lubbock’s weather record, the airport, did not. Our $5,000 First Freeze Contest continues!

35° was Lubbock’s official low this morning. Recorded 8:14 AM CDT. An aside, yesterday morning that was my forecast low for this morning. Which means, OUR $5,000 FIRST FREEZE CONTEST CONTINUES - ENTER HERE: https://www.kcbd.com/2021/09/09/kcbd-first-freeze-2021/

A freeze was recorded in northwest Lubbock by the automated (TTU West Texas Mesonet) weather stations in the northwest corner of the Tech Campus (near the Arnett Benson area) and in the southwestern county near (6 miles south-southwest of) Wolfforth.

A freeze was recorded at some South Plains locations Saturday morning. This map, one of two, shows lows reported by the TTU West Texas Mesonet in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. (KCBD)

A freeze was recorded at some South Plains locations Saturday morning. This map, two of two, shows lows reported by the TTU West Texas Mesonet in the southwestern KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Mild weather will grace our area this afternoon. Though a little cool, it will be pleasant with a sunny sky, a slight breeze, and a high around 70° in Lubbock.

While not as cold as Saturday morning, chilly nights and mornings remain in our forecast. Daytime temperatures will gradually warm through Tuesday.

While not as cold as Saturday morning, chilly nights and mornings remain in our forecast. Daytime temperatures will gradually warm through Tuesday. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunday morning will begin quite chilly, then warm into the 70s.

Temperatures will peak in the 80s Monday and Tuesday before the next cold front. At this time, it looks like it will bring cooler air, but precipitation appears unlikely.

You can check out the warm-up, and watch for the arrival of the next cold front, with our 10-Day Forecast here on the Weather Page (and also in our Weather App).

Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway

The Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway is underway! Each mug given away includes a bag of Arriba coffee, courtesy of United Supermarkets. Enter on our home page at kcbd.com - click on the “Contest” tab in the upper right, then on the “KCBD Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway”.

Read the Giveaway details, fill out the entry form, and watch Daybreak Today Monday through Friday to see if you are a winner!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.