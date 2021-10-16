Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Preview

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - Texas Tech returns to the road for its third game away from Jones AT&T Stadium in a four-game stretch as they travel to Kansas. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. with television coverage provided by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Roy Philpott will provide the play-by-play alongside analyst Ryan Leaf for the stream on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, any personal cellular device and television streaming services using the ESPN app. Registration for the subscription service can be found at ESPNPlus.com. Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 199, Sirius channel 133 or via the TuneIn app.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Texas Tech and Kansas will meet for the 23rd time in school history Saturday in a series that has historically been dominated by the Red Raiders. Tech is 20-2 all-time against the Jayhawks with wins in 13 of the past 14 meetings.

Kansas snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Red Raiders in Texas Tech’s last visit to Lawrence as the Jayhawks rallied from 13-points down to kick a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation. The win was Kansas’ first all-time at home over the Red Raiders as Texas Tech was previously 10-0 in Lawrence.

Kansas’ only other win in the series spoiled Homecoming for the Red Raiders in 2001 as the Jayhawks used overtime to shock the Jones AT&T Stadium crowd behind a 34-31 victory. It is one of two overtime games all-time in the series as the Red Raiders used double overtime en route to a 41-34 victory in 2012.

Over the course of its 12-game winning streak over the Jayhawks, Texas Tech won 10 of those games by a double-digit margin. In fact, the Red Raiders averaged 22.5 points per victory during the winning streak over the Jayhawks, which ran from 2004-18.

The Red Raiders have scored at least 30 points in all but two of the 18 previous meetings during the Big 12 era. The lone exceptions came in a 17-7 victory at home in 1997 and then last season’s 16-13 victory.

The two schools have met four times outside the Big 12, which came in home-and-home series in 1965-66 and 1969-70. The 1965 game served as the first contest in college football history to utilize instant replay technology.

Texas Tech and Kansas will meet for the 23rd time in school history Saturday in a series that has historically been dominated by the Red Raiders. (Texas Tech Athletics)

TEXAS TECH-KANSAS CONNECTIONS

There will be one person on the Texas Tech sideline this weekend with a connection to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold as he and Red Raider linebackers coach Kevin Cosgrove were on the Wisconsin staff together from 1991-93. Leipold was a graduate assistant those three seasons for the Badgers, while Cosgrove was the linebackers coach under Barry Alvarez. Cosgrove served as the linebackers coach from 1990-94 before eventually earning the promotion to defensive coordinator under Alvarez from 1995-03.

Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones was previously on the Texas Tech staff the past three years where he oversaw the Red Raiders’ outside receivers from 2016-18. He served as Tech’s Director of Player Development for one season in 2015 before being promoted to a full-time coaching profession.

Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake spent a year going head-to-head with Texas Tech defensive line coach Paul Randolph in 2016 at Memphis. Drake was an offensive line for the Tigers that season, while Randolph was beginning a three-year stint as Memphis’ defensive line coach.

Texas Tech does not have any Kansas natives on its roster but does have four players who played in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference in sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Carde (Coffeyville C.C.), redshirt freshman offensive lineman Matt Keeler (Coffeyville C.C.), junior linebacker Krishon Merriweather (Garden City C.C.), sophomore running back Xavier White (Dodge City C.C.).

RED RAIDERS HEAD TO SECOND HALF OF THE SEASON

The Red Raiders will look for at least two wins during the back half of the season to book their first bowl trip since the 2017 season. The Red Raiders, one of the most frequent bowl participants in college football history, are looking to avoid their first four-year bowl absence since staying home from postseason play over eight-consecutive seasons from 1978-85. This is currently the longest Texas Tech has gone without a bowl season since missing the postseason from 1990-92.

A victory over Kansas would improve the Red Raiders to 5-2, marking their best start to a season since 2018. It would mark the 14th time in the Big 12 era where Texas Tech has started a season at 5-2 overall, with only two of those times ending without a bowl appearance (2011, 2018).

Texas Tech entered this season ranked tied for 21st all-time with 38 career bowl appearances, matching the totals of fellow Big 12 member TCU as well as Ole Miss, BYU and Notre Dame. The Red Raiders are tied for third among current Big 12 members for bowl appearances, trailing only Texas (57) and Oklahoma (54).

RANDOM TIDBITS HEADING INTO KANSAS GAME