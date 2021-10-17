Local Listings
An average October Sunday

By Adam Young
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday is looking to be as average of a day as you can possibly get in October temperature-wise.  Complete that with just a few higher clouds passing by and lighter winds, you’re set up for a great day to get stuff done outside…. Like me and my lawn.

I think the best news is that we’re going to have a few days like that over the course of the next week.  Tuesday will see the mid-80s, but the rest of the next 7 days will be within a few degrees of average for this time of year.  So far, we’re not tall enough to ride the roller coaster we normally get this time of year.  Rain chances are very low (not non-existent, but low) and even the winds should behave for the most part. 

It was this time last year that we were starting to put the pieces together on our first winter storm and cold blast of the season, and we’re not seeing anything of the sort on long range models quite yet for this year.  If you’ve heard that we’re in a La Nina now, that is accurate.  And this is a pretty typical weather pattern for October with a La Nina setting up.

