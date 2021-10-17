Local Listings
City COVID-19 testing site to be relocated

COVID-19 testing in Lubbock
COVID-19 testing in Lubbock(kcbd)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s COVID-19 testing site will be moving to Caprock Shopping Center.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, the city’s testing site at Clapp Park will be closed. The testing site will now be located at the city’s mini vaccination hub at 2801 50th St.

Testing is by drive-through only in the south parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals seeking testing will enter at 52nd and Canton. Flu testing will also be available.

The clinic is a result of a partnership between the Public Health Department and Texas Tech’s Bioterrorism Response Laboratory.

For more information on testing and vaccination, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

