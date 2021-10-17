Local Listings
Early voting set to begin on state, city constitutional amendments

Early voting set to begin for November's special election considering constitutional amendments.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting on a series of constitutional amendments begins Monday, Oct. 18.

The state of Texas, Lubbock County, the city of Lubbock and New Deal ISD are all conducting elections this November.

The primary early voting location is the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave. The following locations will also offer early voting:

  • Any United or Market Street
  • Abernathy City Hall (811 Avenue D, Abernathy)
  • Casey Administration Building (501 7th St, Wollforth)
  • Citizens Tower (1314 Avenue K, Lubbock)
  • Idalou Community Center (202 W. 7th St., Idalou)
  • New Deal Community Clubhouse (309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal)
  • Roosevelt Community Clubhouse (1408 CR 3300, Lubbock)
  • Shallowater Community Center (900 Avenue H, Shallowater)
  • Slaton ISD Administration Office (140 E. Panhandle Avenue, Slaton)
  • Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center (3219 Main St., Lubbock)

Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 through Oct. 29, but check here for hours at a specific location.

To check voter registration, see a sample ballot or for any other information about the November election, visit https://www.votelubbock.org/.

