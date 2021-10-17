End Zone Team of the Week: Abernathy Antelopes

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - The 9th ranked Abernathy Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a 33-10 win over No. 10 Idalou.

Head Coach Justin Wiley and many of the Antelopes Seniors joined me to talk about the big District win.

Now 7-0 Abernathy visits 7-0 Roosevelt, last week’s End Zone Team of the Week in another huge contest Friday in Acuff.

Abernathy averages 42 points a game while Roosevelt has allowed just 2 points a game.

