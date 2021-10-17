Local Listings
LPD responding to crash involving officer

Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is responding to a crash near the intersection of 19th St. and Milwaukee Ave. involving an officer.

According to a news release, police officers were responding to a separate collision in the area when another vehicle crashed into a patrol vehicle at 6:17 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

