LPD responding to crash involving officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is responding to a crash near the intersection of 19th St. and Milwaukee Ave. involving an officer.

According to a news release, police officers were responding to a separate collision in the area when another vehicle crashed into a patrol vehicle at 6:17 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

