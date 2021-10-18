2 hospitalized in central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A house fire early Monday morning sent two people to the hospital.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. at a home in central Lubbock near 47th St. and Ave. X. Two people are in the hospital, including one victim who was found inside the house when firefighters arrived on scene.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

