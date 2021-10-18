Evie Mae’s ranks #8 in 50 best BBQ joints in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth earned a spot in the Top 10 list of Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.

The popular restaurant, just outside Lubbock off Marsha Sharp Fwy., was ranked eighth by the magazine, which visited more than 400 barbecue joints to determine the best of the best, according to a news release.

Tom & Bingo’s Hickory Pit Bar-B-Q got a nod for its BBQ business, not quite making the cut but still receiving an honorable mention.

Earlier this month, Texas Monthly took its traditional event out of Austin and hit the road to visit three, in-person Pit Stop events in Tyler, Lubbock, and Brownsville.

This list comes out once every four years. The magazine’s BBQ editor, Daniel Vaughn, traveled across the state with 35 fellow taste testers and visited more than 400 barbecue joints this year.

Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue Joints List 2021 (Chelsea Kyle - Texas Monthly)

