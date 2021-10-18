Local Listings
Fire, EMS, Red Cross respond to townhome fire in Central Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue, EMS and The Red Cross responded to a fire near 34th St. and University Ave. Monday morning.

The fire was at Siena Townhomes at O’Neil Terrace. Lubbock Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to one unit and quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported, but three adults were displaced.

The cause is currently unknown. Fire Marshals are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

