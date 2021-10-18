Fire, EMS, Red Cross respond to townhome fire in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue, EMS and The Red Cross responded to a fire near 34th St. and University Ave. Monday morning.

The fire was at Siena Townhomes at O’Neil Terrace. Lubbock Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to one unit and quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported, but three adults were displaced.

The cause is currently unknown. Fire Marshals are investigating.

