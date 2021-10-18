Friends of Camp May White Blue Jean Brunch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends of Camp Mary White, Inc. provides girls and women rustic outdoor experiences which foster confidence, independence, and leadership. The camp, located near Cloudcroft, New Mexico, will be celebrating 95 years in 2022.

It is a camp for girls entering 4th through 12th grade with horseback riding, archery, and other traditional camping activities.

The Friends of Camp May White, who are alumni of the camp, will host their Blue Jean Brunch coming up on Oct. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. until Noon at Art Canyon, located at 16609 County Rd 2040, which is on Indiana Ave., just South of Woodrow Rd. The brunch is a 21-years and up “camp experience” featuring live music, gourmet camp food and drinks, and a silent auction featuring local artists.

The brunch is an opportunity for people to sponsor a girl to camp.

The brunch will help support “camperships,” which are scholarships for some potential campers who may not be able to afford to go to camp.

Tickets are for sale for the Blue Jean Brunch, with three ticket options. There is a Brunch and Fun, Brunch and Campership and Boo Can’t Go - Yes Campership ticket option.

For more information about tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Liz Lonngren by email liz@campmarywhite.com or by phone at 806-773-0073.

