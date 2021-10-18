Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD releases name of driver in Sunday officer-involved collision

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department has released the name of the driver in an officer-involved collision from Sunday morning.

Ryan Hinojosa, 19, crashed into a patrol vehicle with an SUV while officers were on scene of a separate single vehicle crash near the intersection of 19th St. and Milwaukee Ave. The first patrol vehicle was pushed into the other patrol vehicle.

No officers were injured, but Hinojosa suffered minor injuries.

LPD’s Major Crash Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
LPD responding to crash involving officer
Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.
Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Dr. Ernst Kiesling
NSSA executive director and Texas Tech professor dies
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2

Latest News

House fire at 2307 47th St.
2 hospitalized in central Lubbock house fire
Little significant day-to-day change in weather through the weekend.
Warm Up, Then Cold Front
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2
Early voting set to begin for November's special election considering constitutional amendments.
Early voting set to begin Monday for state, city, county measures