LPD releases name of driver in Sunday officer-involved collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department has released the name of the driver in an officer-involved collision from Sunday morning.

Ryan Hinojosa, 19, crashed into a patrol vehicle with an SUV while officers were on scene of a separate single vehicle crash near the intersection of 19th St. and Milwaukee Ave. The first patrol vehicle was pushed into the other patrol vehicle.

No officers were injured, but Hinojosa suffered minor injuries.

LPD’s Major Crash Unit is investigating.

