Oct. 8 crash on Ave. Q turns fatal seven days later

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating an early October collision that left one woman dead.

On October 8th, LPD officers were called to the 4400 block of Avenue Q just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 70-year-old Maria Rodriguez and 32-year-old Javier Rodriguez. Both were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with minor injuries.

Investigators were notified on October 15th that Maria Rodriguez passed away.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the SUV driven by Javier Rodriguez was traveling South at the same time an SUV driven by 60-year-old Danny Bonilla was traveling North when the SUV driven by Rodriguez attempted to turn onto a private drive on the East side of Avenue Q, at which point the two vehicles collided.

Bonilla did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

