Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Oct. 8 crash on Ave. Q turns fatal seven days later

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating an early October collision that left one woman dead.

On October 8th, LPD officers were called to the 4400 block of Avenue Q just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 70-year-old Maria Rodriguez and 32-year-old Javier Rodriguez. Both were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with minor injuries.

Investigators were notified on October 15th that Maria Rodriguez passed away.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the SUV driven by Javier Rodriguez was traveling South at the same time an SUV driven by 60-year-old Danny Bonilla was traveling North when the SUV driven by Rodriguez attempted to turn onto a private drive on the East side of Avenue Q, at which point the two vehicles collided.

Bonilla did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at 2307 47th St.
Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape
Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
LPD responding to crash involving officer
Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.
Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2

Latest News

No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.
Vehicle crashes into pole after police pursuit canceled
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Gust of wind causes fatal crash in New Mexico, killing Post resident
Lubbock police
5 follow-up crash investigations expected to disrupt traffic Sunday
Rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide, injuries reported
Injuries reported from rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide