Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
LPD responding to crash involving officer
Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.
Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2

Latest News

FILE
Oct. 8 crash on Ave. Q turns fatal seven days later
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Ahmaud Arbery's mother is speaking about the highly-anticipated murder trial for the three men...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks ahead of anticipated trial
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
Lawmakers give Amazon ‘final chance’ to clear up testimony