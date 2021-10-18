TABC High School Preseason State Basketball rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High School Preseason State Basketball rankings are out from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Plenty of area teams are in the polls.

GIRLS

5A

Lubbock Cooper #3

Plainview #12

4A

Levelland #7

Seminole #22

3A

Brownfield #1

Shallowater #3

Idalou #7

2A

Sudan #11

New Home #13

Sundown #18

1A

Nazareth #1

Hermleigh #4

Sands #9

Whiteface #11

Borden County #15

Lorenzo #16

TAPPS

4A

Lubbock Christian #1

Trinity Christian #2

2A

Southcrest Christian #5

1A

Plainview Christian #4

BOYS

4A

Estacado #3

3A

Shallowater #5

Abernathy #12

2A

New Deal #7

New Home #10

Farwell #18

1A

Nazareth #8

Springlake-Earth #11

Jayton #18

Whitharral #22

Klondike #23

TAPPS

4A

Trinity Christian #2

Lubbock Christian #7

2A

Kingdom Prep #2

All Saints #5

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.