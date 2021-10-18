Local Listings
TABC High School Preseason State Basketball rankings

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 Hoop Madness
By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High School Preseason State Basketball rankings are out from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Plenty of area teams are in the polls.

GIRLS

5A

  • Lubbock Cooper #3
  • Plainview #12

4A

  • Levelland #7
  • Seminole #22 

3A

  • Brownfield #1
  • Shallowater #3
  • Idalou #7

2A

  • Sudan #11
  • New Home #13
  • Sundown #18

1A

  • Nazareth #1
  • Hermleigh #4
  • Sands #9
  • Whiteface #11
  • Borden County #15
  • Lorenzo #16

TAPPS

4A

  • Lubbock Christian #1
  • Trinity Christian #2

2A

  • Southcrest Christian #5

1A

  • Plainview Christian #4

BOYS

4A

  • Estacado #3

3A

  • Shallowater #5
  • Abernathy #12

2A

  • New Deal #7
  • New Home #10
  • Farwell #18

1A

  • Nazareth #8
  • Springlake-Earth #11
  • Jayton #18
  • Whitharral #22
  • Klondike #23

TAPPS

4A

  • Trinity Christian #2
  • Lubbock Christian #7

2A

  • Kingdom Prep #2
  • All Saints #5

