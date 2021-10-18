TABC High School Preseason State Basketball rankings
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High School Preseason State Basketball rankings are out from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Plenty of area teams are in the polls.
GIRLS
5A
- Lubbock Cooper #3
- Plainview #12
4A
- Levelland #7
- Seminole #22
3A
- Brownfield #1
- Shallowater #3
- Idalou #7
2A
- Sudan #11
- New Home #13
- Sundown #18
1A
- Nazareth #1
- Hermleigh #4
- Sands #9
- Whiteface #11
- Borden County #15
- Lorenzo #16
TAPPS
4A
- Lubbock Christian #1
- Trinity Christian #2
2A
- Southcrest Christian #5
1A
- Plainview Christian #4
BOYS
4A
- Estacado #3
3A
- Shallowater #5
- Abernathy #12
2A
- New Deal #7
- New Home #10
- Farwell #18
1A
- Nazareth #8
- Springlake-Earth #11
- Jayton #18
- Whitharral #22
- Klondike #23
TAPPS
4A
- Trinity Christian #2
- Lubbock Christian #7
2A
- Kingdom Prep #2
- All Saints #5
