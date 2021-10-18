Formerly ‘Texas Boys Ranch’ rebranded as ‘Texas Girls and Boys Ranch’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though the West Texas youth housing facility has opened its doors to females many years ago, the organization announced Monday that they have changed their logo and name, now to “Texas Girls and Boys Ranch.”

John Sigle, who serves as president of the newly-named Texas Girls & Boys Ranch, says this change may seem subtle but will have a major impact for years to come.

“Well, on the surface- it doesn’t look like a big announcement because it’s just adding two words, “Girls and,” but the truth is- it is a long time coming,” he said. “It has made a difference for us already. We have a full-branding campaign surrounding that name change, so “Texas Girls and Boys Ranch” is our new official name.”

Sigle says the name change was quite the marketing effort.

“It has been a process. We’ve had a committee. We’ve discussed everything from foreign names to using some kind of cleaver language and the names. It just didn’t feel like Texas Boys Ranch, and we didn’t want to lose our heritage. We didn’t want to lose our history,” Sigle said. “It was important for us to maintain those things, so the simplest and easiest way to do this way to do this was to change our logo, and to make sure we brand so that everyone knows we are serving girls and have been for a long time.”

More changes can be seen on the organization’s Web site, txgbr.org. Sigle states the mission has always been the same.

“We truly have been “Texas Girls and Boys Ranch” for a long time. We just never did call ourselves that. We serve now- at least as many girls as we do boys, and I think the last couple of years, we actually serve more girls than boys.”

The ranch offers foster care, adoption, and a children’s shelter. There are also opportunities for people to volunteer or donate to the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch.

