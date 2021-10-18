Local Listings
Texas Tech set to face Oklahoma on Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Texas Tech Football
Texas Tech Football(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that Texas Tech’s trip to Oklahoma has been designated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick-off.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. 

Following the Oklahoma game, Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium to host back-to-back home games after its Nov. 6 bye week. The Red Raiders welcome Iowa State on Nov. 13 and will face Oklahoma State for Senior Day on Nov. 20. 

Tickets remain available for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bout with K-State this Saturday, as well as their final two home games. Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

