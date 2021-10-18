Local Listings
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes 34th Street near Elgin Ave.

By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have closed the westbound lanes of 34th Street near Canton, and the southbound lanes of Elgin Ave due to a crash.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. One vehicle was involved and crashed into a signal pole.

The Lubbock Police Desk officers say it began as a pursuit with police. The pursuit started in the 2300 block of Clovis Hwy. The pursuit was canceled at 19th and Ave. Q and then the suspect vehicle crashed on 34th Street.

Officials say there were no significant injuries in the crash.

The investigators with the Major Crash Investigation Unit is expected to be on the scene until 11:30 a.m.

