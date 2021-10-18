Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The victims of Sunday’s deadly shooting have been identified as James Davidson, 23, Walter Ayala, 29, and Gilberto Tapia-Lopez, 35.

All three victims were from Midland.

Deputies in Midland County are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a triple homicide.

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23, is wanted for three counts of capital murder.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1200 block of East County Road 124 at 2 a.m. for a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found that three people had been shot and killed. The suspect, identified as Martinez, had fled the scene.

Arrest warrants have now been issued for Martinez.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

