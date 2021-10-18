Warm Up, Then Cold Front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Low and high temperatures will moderate today and tomorrow. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday. Here’s what I expect this week and this weekend.

I expect considerable high cloudiness this afternoon. It will be a breezy with seasonal temperatures. Highs generally will be in the mid- to upper 70s. Average for the time of year.

There may be a few sprinkles this afternoon. I do not, however, expect measurable rain.

Check out the wind forecast in the Daily Forecast here on our Weather Page, after finishing this post.

Little significant day-to-day change in weather through the weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly fair skies return tonight. There will be a chilly breeze. Lows will drop into the 40s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area and 50s elsewhere.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with a breezy with a very warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s, nearly ten degrees above the average for the date.

I anticipate a clear and chilly Tuesday night. Lows generally will be in the 40s on the Caprock and 50s east of the Caprock.

The next cold front arrives early Wednesday. This one won’t pack much of a punch. My forecast high for Lubbock is in the upper 70s. That’s slightly above the average for the date. It will be dry.

Temperatures will gradually climb late in the week and through the weekend.

