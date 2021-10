LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas pop-punk band and early 2000s staple Bowling For Soup will be in Lubbock before Texas Tech’s home game against Kansas State.

Texas Tech Athletics announced the concert at Raider Alley Saturday, October 23. The concert begins at 9 a.m.

As usual, the show is free to all fans.

