Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 80 new cases on Tuesday

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to...
These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 1,162; down 141 from Monday’s report.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 80 new cases on Tuesday, October 19.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 1,162; down 141 from Monday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 63,069 total recoveries.

A total of 65,109 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 878 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Sunday, 126 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying nine percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 28 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and two pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 51 hospitalized with 15 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Monday. 11 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 132,402 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 351 from Friday’s report.

The state also reported 57.79% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,238,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

RELATED: Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at 2307 47th St.
Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape
Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Police are looking for two people in connection with a homicide that happened in Clovis on...
Clovis homicide suspects may be in Lubbock area
No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.
Vehicle crashes into pole after police pursuit canceled, driver arrested
FILE
Oct. 8 crash on Ave. Q turns fatal seven days later

Latest News

Blood donors are urgently needed at Vitalant and they have reached a critical shortage of blood
Critical blood shortage: supply ‘plummets to levels not seen since pandemic’s start’
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel
Local residents may properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications.
TTUHSC to host fall medication cleanout