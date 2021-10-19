Local Listings
Frenship ISD holding strategic planning community-wide summit

Frenship ISD Strategic Planning Summit
Frenship ISD Strategic Planning Summit(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is asking community members to be part of planning the future of the district.

To begin planning, the second of two community-wide summits will be held Tuesday, October 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the FHS Ninth Grade Center, 407 N. Dowden/FM 179 in Wolfforth.

According to Frenship, school administrators plan to work with community members, parents, students, and staff “to outline expectations, provide direction, set goals, and develop strategies to best serve Frenship students.”

In addition to the education summits, Frenship says they will also host a series of focus groups to continue gathering input to help create a community-inspired strategic direction and guide.

The first summit was on Oct. 6.

HAPPENING TOMORROW! The second and final Strategic Planning Summit is happening tomorrow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join us...

Posted by Frenship ISD on Monday, October 18, 2021

