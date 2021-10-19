Gusty winds, pleasant temperatures to start the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pleasant start to our week on the South Plains and more is on the way this week.

Afternoon temperatures through the week will remain in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies.

There will be some gusty winds to deal with Tuesday and then again when the weekend arrives.

Winds on Tuesday will remain out of the south to southwest with speeds of 15-25 mph. As for the weekend it appears there will be stronger winds on the way by Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

That may elevate the fire danger for the area tomorrow and again this coming weekend.

A check of nighttime lows indicates that I’ll have them ranging from the mid to upper 40s most nights with one or two in the low 50s. So, the mornings will remain chilly.

A reminder of our First Freeze contest with Yates Flooring. If you can guess when the first freeze will occur as recorded by the Lubbock National Weather Service you could win a $5,000 shopping spree at Yates Flooring.

Drop by their location on west loop 289 and 19th Street to register.

