Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gusty winds, pleasant temperatures to start the week

Gusty winds, pleasant temperatures to start the week
Gusty winds, pleasant temperatures to start the week(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pleasant start to our week on the South Plains and more is on the way this week.

Afternoon temperatures through the week will remain in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies.

There will be some gusty winds to deal with Tuesday and then again when the weekend arrives.

Winds on Tuesday will remain out of the south to southwest with speeds of 15-25 mph. As for the weekend it appears there will be stronger winds on the way by Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

That may elevate the fire danger for the area tomorrow and again this coming weekend.

A check of nighttime lows indicates that I’ll have them ranging from the mid to upper 40s most nights with one or two in the low 50s. So, the mornings will remain chilly.

A reminder of our First Freeze contest with Yates Flooring. If you can guess when the first freeze will occur as recorded by the Lubbock National Weather Service you could win a $5,000 shopping spree at Yates Flooring.

Drop by their location on west loop 289 and 19th Street to register.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at 2307 47th St.
Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape
Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
LPD responding to crash involving officer
Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.
Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2

Latest News

KCBD Weather at Noon - 10/18/2021
Little significant day-to-day change in weather through the weekend.
Warm Up, Then Cold Front
10/17/2021
An average October Sunday
10/18/2021
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather for Monday, Oct. 18