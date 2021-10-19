Halloween and Fall Festival events in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are many events in and around Lubbock for families to enjoy this season. Here are a few we were able to find. If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email news@kcbd.com.

Multiple Day Events

19th Annual Pumpkin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Open Saturday, September 25th until Sunday, October 31st. 7702 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock. www.cpclubbock.com/pumpkin_patch.

13th annual Pumpkin Trail at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, 4111 University Ave. From Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24. On Thursday and Sunday, they’re open from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturday, they’re open from 6 p.m until 10 p.m. On Friday, they’re open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. It is free to the public.

Haunted Woods: Camp Hollow at Adventure Park now until Oct. 31, 2021. The haunted woods is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Haunted Woods is only $11.99 with a Day Pass purchase or $17.99 for just the Haunted Woods attraction. Age 12+ recommended. Tickets are available online or at the door. Book your time here. They are located at 5110 29th Drive.

Haunted House at Old Mill Trade Days in Post is now until October 31, 2021. It is open from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and the VIP “Fast Pass” is $10. Regular admission is $5. It is located at 318 Ave. F in Post.

October 20, 2021

Trinity Fellowship’s Fall Festival - 10326 Upland Ave. The festival begins at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend. There will be hayrides, pumpkin painting, games, and more.

October 22, 2021

Outdoor movie night at Alcove Farms from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. They will be playing Charlotte’s Web. They will also have hayrides, face painting, lawn games, BBQ for purchase from Marley Meats, complimentary coffee and cider from Ninetwo Cafe, and complimentary treats from The Willows Event Center. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is free.

Hocus Pocus Movie Party at Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse in Wolfforth. It begins at 7 p.m. $25 per person and the ticket includes a seat for the movie and a kit to make your own spooky sugar cookie cottage. They’re located at 610 Donald Preston Drive.

Twisted Skateboards is hosting a Halloween Skate Jam and Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. at Stubbs Skate Park at 36th and Ave. N. There will be games, a costume contest, and gift card prizes. The event is free.

October 23, 2021

The City of Lubbock will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Remington Park located at 69th and Bangor Ave. The event is free.

PALS is hosting a sensory-friendly Trunk or Treat. Families will be able to drive through and treats will be brought to the vehicles. It is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 6111 82nd Street. Children are encouraged to dress in costumes. The event is free.

The South Plains Food Bank is hosting a Fall Festival from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. There is a trunk or treat, a spooky maze, food trucks, a showing of “Hocus Pocus” and more. All ages are welcome. The Food Bank is located at 5605 MLK Blvd.

October 26, 2021

Patterson Branch Library will be hosting a Halloween party from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at 1836 Parkway Drive. Visitors are encouraged to wear their costumes. There will be games, crafts, and more. It is a free event. You are encouraged to call 806-767-3300 to register.

October 27, 2021

Buckner Lubbock is hosting a Fall Festival for Families, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Ribble Park, which is at 62nd and Temple Ave. There will be free candy, food, and fun. This is a socially distanced fall festival for children and families.

Lubbock FCN is hosting a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at 6110 Chicago Ave. This is a free event with food trucks, free popcorn, and free cotton candy.

Tech or Treat 2021, hosted by Texas Tech University, will happen from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Student Union Building located at 1502 Akron Ave. This is a safe alternative to trick-or-treating and is staffed by Texas Tech student organizations, sororities, fraternities, and campus departments. They will be carnival games set up by student organizations. They will be accepting new and gently used book donations for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

October 28, 2021

The Science Spectrum will host their Spooky Science Carnival from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. There is free trick or treating in the lobby. Admission to the Spooky Science Carnival is included with a regular museum ticket of $8.50 for adults and $7.00 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and seniors (ages 60+). Details and the schedule can be found here. The Spooky Science Carnival is recommended for families with children up to age 12. No scary costumes, please!

October 29, 2021

A Trunk or Treat hosted by the City of Lubbock will happen from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Copper Rawlings Center, 214 40th Street. Volunteers will be handing out candy to all the kids. This event is free.

Haunted Library Ghost Tour at Mahon Library from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. This guided ghost tour will happen after the librarians have gone home for the evening. The trou is from the “dark and creepy” Friends of the Library basement. Space is limited. Call 806-775-2835 to RSVP. This is for ages 18 and older. The library is located at 1306 9th Street.

Glow in the Park Ziplining is an event at Adventure Park from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. It is trick or treating and glow night ziplining. Costumes are encouraged. Click here for pricing.

October 30, 2021

Spooktacular Event at Adventure Park from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. It is $8 and includes Adventure Towers. There will be games, face painting, train rides, local vendors, costume contest at 4 p.m.

Trick or Treat at the Mahon Library. The event is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will be tricks, treats, kid crafts, and more. The library is located at 1306 9th Street. Call 806-775-2835 for more information.

Sugar Skull Decorating Workshop at Patterson Branch Library from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock, TX, USA

Sugar Skull Decorating Workshop at Groves Branch Library from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. 5520 19th Street, Lubbock, TX, USA

October 31, 2021

Bring your families and join Texas Tech Fraternity and Sorority Life as we host Trick-or-Treat on Greek Street on Halloween (10/31/21) from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Parking will be available in designated fraternity lots and at the university satellite lots next to the soccer stadium which is a short walk from the chapter lodges. There will be more than 50 stops to treat on Greek Circle! All are welcome and costumes are encouraged!

New Horizon Baptist Church will be hosting a fall festival from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 2805 9th Street. There will be cars in the parking lot with games, candy, face painting, and more. There will also be a jello walk.

November 13, 2021

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fall Festival on Saturday, November 13 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It is a free event with a maze, games, and crafts.

