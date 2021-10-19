Lubbock Fire Rescue warns against ‘alternative heat sources’ and going inside a burning home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A family is now mourning the loss of their loved one and two others are in the hospital after a house fire in central Lubbock Sunday night.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said three people escaped the home, but one man returned inside to save their dog, and neither made it out.

The other two people staying at the house are recovering from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

At the time of the fire, the home did not have electricity or utilities on when this fire happened.

A man who occasionally lives at the house says he used an alternative way to keep the home warm.

Lubbock fire continues to investigate, but as the temperatures continue to drop, there is a rise in fires from alternative fire sources.

“If it’s not an approved heater that’s made for indoor heating, most likely, it’s going to either create carbon monoxide of some kind, and you’re gonna poison yourself in that space, or the open flames will catch nearby combustibles on fire. And so we see this a lot when it starts getting cold is when people need to stay warm,” Philip Grandon with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Officials said the home did not have smoke detectors and the home is considered a total loss.

