Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Fire Rescue warns against ‘alternative heat sources’ and going inside a burning home

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A family is now mourning the loss of their loved one and two others are in the hospital after a house fire in central Lubbock Sunday night.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said three people escaped the home, but one man returned inside to save their dog, and neither made it out.

The other two people staying at the house are recovering from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

At the time of the fire, the home did not have electricity or utilities on when this fire happened.

A man who occasionally lives at the house says he used an alternative way to keep the home warm.

Lubbock fire continues to investigate, but as the temperatures continue to drop, there is a rise in fires from alternative fire sources.

“If it’s not an approved heater that’s made for indoor heating, most likely, it’s going to either create carbon monoxide of some kind, and you’re gonna poison yourself in that space, or the open flames will catch nearby combustibles on fire. And so we see this a lot when it starts getting cold is when people need to stay warm,” Philip Grandon with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Officials said the home did not have smoke detectors and the home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at 2307 47th St.
Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape
Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
LPD responding to crash involving officer
Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.
Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2

Latest News

Bowling For Soup to play at Raider Alley on Saturday
Bowling For Soup to play at Raider Alley on Saturday
Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide
COVID-19: Lubbock reports eight additional deaths, 163 new cases since Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports eight additional deaths, 163 new cases since Friday
Police are looking for two people in connection with a homicide that happened in Clovis on...
Clovis homicide suspects may be in Lubbock area