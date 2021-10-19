Spring vs Fall weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is being called Spring-like. Which it is and will be for a while. It is, however, Fall weather. Both seasons are times of transition. It’s typical to experience wide swings week to week and even day to day. In Spring, from cold to warm to cold and everything in-between. In Fall, from warm to cold to warm and everything in-between.

Under a sunny sky this afternoon will be breezy and quite warm. Temperatures will peak in the 80s, about ten degrees above the average for the date.

The warmth, wind, and lack of rain recently will result in an elevated wildfire danger. That makes this a NO BURN afternoon.

It will be clear tonight, and it will get a bit chilly. Lows generally will be in the 40s on the Caprock and 50s east of the Caprock.

A cold front will gradually slide south through the area by early Wednesday. The air behind it isn’t cold. Temperatures will only drop slightly tomorrow. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the far northwest viewing area to the mid-80s to the far southeastern viewing area.

That’s slightly above the average for the date. The day will be dry. We will get a break from the wind.

Generally light winds are anticipated Wednesday through Friday.

The only chance of rain this week is late Thursday. That chance is limited to slim over the southeastern viewing area.

Expect a slight chill each night and early morning, but temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend.

