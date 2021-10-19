Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at 2307 47th St.
Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape
Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Police are looking for two people in connection with a homicide that happened in Clovis on...
Clovis homicide suspects may be in Lubbock area
No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.
Vehicle crashes into pole after police pursuit canceled, driver arrested
FILE
Oct. 8 crash on Ave. Q turns fatal seven days later

Latest News

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal