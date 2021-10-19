Vista Bank presented with 2021 Best of Community Banking Award

DALLAS, Texas (News Release) - The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT)—the largest state community banking association in the nation—recently honored Vista Bank with a Best of Community Banking (BOCB) Award. The bank, based in Dallas, Texas, received a Silver Eagle BOCB Award for its response to the pandemic. Vista Bank received the honor on September 20 during IBAT’s 2021 Convention in Austin, Texas.

Due to the COVID pandemic, 2020 was the year that community banks like Vista Bank rose to the challenges. After ensuring the health and well-being of its team and families, the bank focused on its mission: “Entrepreneurs Banking Entrepreneurs.” As the little bank that could, Vista Bank became one of North Texas’ top commercial lenders, among the region’s top Paycheck Protection Program funders, Texas’ largest Main Street Lending Program funder and the second largest funder nationwide. It gave Main Street businesses critical support when it was needed most. As the bank points out, “If entrepreneurs were the economy’s first responders, community banks were the Amazon Prime of the CARES Act.”

IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Award since 1991. Community banks play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor these banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees, and community. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity, and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. The awards are designated as Gold Eagle, Silver Eagle or Bronze Eagle in one of six categories: bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing, architectural design and—new this year—pandemic response.

“This past year has been challenging across the globe as we continue to fight the pandemic,” says Christopher Williston, IBAT president and CEO. “But community bankers have been truly inspiring during these difficult days by processing a majority (57.5 percent) of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses and helping their communities when they were needed most. This year’s BOCB Award recipients were particularly inspiring in their efforts to meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and this recognition is only a small token of our immense pride in Texas community banks to better the lives of those around them. I sincerely congratulate all of the 2021 BOCB Award recipients.”

About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 4,600 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $26 million to $44 billion with combined assets statewide of nearly $193 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.

