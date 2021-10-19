Local Listings
Warmer temps meet possible cold front on Wednesday

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a day of above normal temperatures for the region. The average high for this day is 75 degrees and the low is 47 degrees.

There is a change in your mid-week weather though, as a weak cold front moves over the area tomorrow and will result in cooler temps.

For Lubbock, I’ve got 78 degrees for the high and I think the morning low will be a chilly 46 degrees.

Fortunately, the winds of this Tuesday will not be behind tomorrow’s cold front. In fact, while the winds will be northeast the speeds will remain around 10-20 mph, much better than the gusty winds of today.

Thursday will remain in the 70s to low 80s for the region and then windier and warmer as we enter the weekend.

Daytime highs may return to the mid 80s by Friday and stay there through next Monday.

The next chance, and it’s a slim one, for rain will be next week

