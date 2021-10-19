Wolfforth City Council hires new City Manager

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a meeting Monday, City Council approved the appointment of Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell as the new City Manager of Wolfforth.

Criswell is a Texas Tech graduate and longtime veteran of local government, including his current role as City Manager of Mineral Wells, and 22 years with the City of Canyon serving as City Manager, Assistant City Manager and the Director of Public Works.

“We are extremely confident in Mr. Criswell’s ability to help lead Wolfforth forward. We feel he is an excellent fit for our city as we continue to be progressive, proactive and positive.” said Mayor Charles Addington.

The City’s newly appointed Assistant City Manager Rick Scott stated, “City staff are excited about the leadership and ideas that Mr. Criswell will bring to the city. His experience and knowledge in municipal government will serve the city well as we continue to strive to make Wolfforth the place to be.”

This latest change follows the former mayor and city manager’s departure in June, citing tensions with city council members.

