Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Wolfforth City Council hires new City Manager

Wolfforth Hires Randy Criswell as new City Manager
Wolfforth Hires Randy Criswell as new City Manager(City of Mineral Wells)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a meeting Monday, City Council approved the appointment of Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell as the new City Manager of Wolfforth.

Criswell is a Texas Tech graduate and longtime veteran of local government, including his current role as City Manager of Mineral Wells, and 22 years with the City of Canyon serving as City Manager, Assistant City Manager and the Director of Public Works.

“We are extremely confident in Mr. Criswell’s ability to help lead Wolfforth forward. We feel he is an excellent fit for our city as we continue to be progressive, proactive and positive.” said Mayor Charles Addington.

The City’s newly appointed Assistant City Manager Rick Scott stated, “City staff are excited about the leadership and ideas that Mr. Criswell will bring to the city. His experience and knowledge in municipal government will serve the city well as we continue to strive to make Wolfforth the place to be.”

This latest change follows the former mayor and city manager’s departure in June, citing tensions with city council members.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at 2307 47th St.
Resident, dog die in house fire, 2 others escape
No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.
Vehicle crashes into pole after police pursuit canceled, driver arrested
Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
LPD responding to crash involving officer
Health Freedom of Lubbock protested outside of KCBD Saturday.
Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees
Police are looking for two people in connection with a homicide that happened in Clovis on...
Clovis homicide suspects may be in Lubbock area

Latest News

Eight proposed constitutional amendments on Nov. 2 ballot
Bowling For Soup to play at Raider Alley on Saturday
Bowling For Soup to play at Raider Alley on Saturday
fire
Lubbock Fire Rescue warns against ‘alternative heat sources’ and going inside a burning home
Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide