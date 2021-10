LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are being treated for injuries after a rollover at 58th & Avenue Q.

The collision involved two vehicles, a white van and a blue SUV. The call came in at 3:09 p.m.

One person has moderate injuries. The other has minor injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.