COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 75 new cases on Wednesday(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 75 new cases on Wednesday, October 20.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 1,068; down 141 from Tuesday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 63,235 total recoveries.

A total of 65,182 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 879 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Tuesday, 139 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying nine percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 30 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and one pediatric COVID-19 patient hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 63 hospitalized with 18 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday. 13 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 132,644 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 242 from Friday’s report.

The state also reported 57.82% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,257,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

