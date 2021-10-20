Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Sentencing date set for Bart Reagor
- Hearing set for Feb. 24th
- Convicted last week for making false statement to a bank
- Reagor faces up to 30 years in prison
Voters to decide on city street bond
- $174.5 million for improvements across city
- first one since 2009
Vitalant blood shortage
- Lubbock’s blood bank in critical shortage
- asking eligible donors to give blood
- appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed
Codes Neighborhood Deployment today
- In Jackson Neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- field office at Jackson Elementary at 201 Vernon Ave.
- roll off container at this location
