Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Sentencing date set for Bart Reagor

  • Hearing set for Feb. 24th
  • Convicted last week for making false statement to a bank
  • Reagor faces up to 30 years in prison

Voters to decide on city street bond

  • $174.5 million for improvements across city
  • first one since 2009

Vitalant blood shortage

  • Lubbock’s blood bank in critical shortage
  • asking eligible donors to give blood
  • appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed

Codes Neighborhood Deployment today

  • In Jackson Neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • field office at Jackson Elementary at 201 Vernon Ave.
  • roll off container at this location

