High Point Village ‘A Seat at the Table’ Celebration Gala Nov. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village presents its annual Celebration Gala – A Seat at the Table – on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Overton Hotel. This event is an opportunity to lock arms with High Point Village for a night of joy, laughter, great food, entertainment, and celebration.

The evening begins at 5:30pm with Bid Boards, Villager Marketplace shopping, and drinks. Dinner will be served at 7:00pm followed by an incredible program, a live auction, and many opportunities to hear about the mission of High Point Village.

Your partnership in our mission opens the door for High Point Village to impact more lives and change the way the world views people with disabilities. Because of supporters like you, we are able to foster an environment where Villagers can be part of a true community, build meaningful relationships, live a life full of opportunities, and ultimately have a seat at the table at High Point Village.

We invite you to join us in furthering the mission of High Point Village by purchasing a ticket or becoming an event sponsor. For more information, please reach out to us at 806.698.0015

