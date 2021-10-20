Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

High Point Village ‘A Seat at the Table’ Celebration Gala Nov. 18

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village presents its annual Celebration Gala – A Seat at the Table – on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Overton Hotel. This event is an opportunity to lock arms with High Point Village for a night of joy, laughter, great food, entertainment, and celebration.

The evening begins at 5:30pm with Bid Boards, Villager Marketplace shopping, and drinks. Dinner will be served at 7:00pm followed by an incredible program, a live auction, and many opportunities to hear about the mission of High Point Village.

Your partnership in our mission opens the door for High Point Village to impact more lives and change the way the world views people with disabilities. Because of supporters like you, we are able to foster an environment where Villagers can be part of a true community, build meaningful relationships, live a life full of opportunities, and ultimately have a seat at the table at High Point Village.

We invite you to join us in furthering the mission of High Point Village by purchasing a ticket or becoming an event sponsor. For more information, please reach out to us at 806.698.0015

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Lee Reed, 30
Lubbock sex offender on Texas Most Wanted list in custody
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor’s sentencing set for February 2022
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Halloween and Fall Festival events in Lubbock
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

Latest News

It's a dry forecast for Lubbock with warm afternoons.
Slight changes follow early morning front
High Point Village 'A Seat at the Table' Celebration Gala
Noon Notebook: High Point Village Gala
KCBD Midday Weather Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Oct. 20
KCBD News at Noon - Wednesday, Oct. 20
KCBD News at Noon - Wednesday, Oct. 20