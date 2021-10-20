Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cherry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s is a one-year-old pit bull mix who is super sweet.

She gets along well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Miller.

