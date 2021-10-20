LISD event offers critical safety tips for children with disabilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD hosted an event on Wednesday that could save the lives of children living with disabilities.

Last year a child living with a disability died in a house fire, hiding in a closet instead of running out.

In response, the district turned the civic center into rotation sessions on fire, water, and bike safety, as well as teaching children what police and EMS do.

Director Of Social Services Kami Finger hopes this event will make kids comfortable around safety helpers.

“We have a lot of students who don’t have the opportunity to interact with the police officer, or the car, or the equipment and so just the exposure alone can reduce anxiety and fear,” Finger said.

She looks forward to seeing more community partners at next year’s safety fair.

