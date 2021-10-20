Local Listings


Shred A Thon 2021 on Thursday, October 21(Lubbock File Room and FirstBank and Trust)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Protect yourself from identity theft with the 2021 Shred A Thon, taking place on Thursday, October 21st.

Brought to you by Lubbock File Room and FirstBank and Trust, this event is for residential shredding and is free for one day only.

Those interested can securely drop off personal documents at the Lubbock File Room at 510 34th Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for High Point Village.

