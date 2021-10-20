Slight changes follow early morning front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moved through the South Plains and West Texas area before sunrise. The air behind the front, however, isn’t cold. It really isn’t all that chilly.

Behind the front this afternoon won’t be quite as warm as yesterday. Tuesday’s highs were about 10 to 12 degrees above average for the date. Today’s will still be about five degrees above the average. Not much of a cold front.

Sunny and warm this afternoon with very little wind. Quite pleasant. (KCBD First Alert)

We do get a break from the wind. Speeds will be light, generally about 10 mph (5 to 15 mph) this morning and then less than 10 mph this afternoon.

This afternoon also will be sunny. A very pleasant day.

A bit of a chill returns overnight, though lows will be near to slightly above average for late October. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight begins clear, but clouds will move in overnight. It will be a bit chilly in the early morning hours.

Tomorrow brings a slight chance of showers and storms to the southeastern South Plains and southern Low Rolling Plains. Otherwise Thursday will be partly cloudy with another warm afternoon. Again, the wind will not be much of a factor (light).

It's a dry forecast for Lubbock with warm afternoons. (KCBD First Alert)

