State Sen. Kel Seliger to not seek re-election

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The State Senator representing the Permian Basin and the Panhandle will not be seeking re-election.

State Senator Kel Seliger announced the news on Wednesday.

“After thoughtful consideration and with the reassurance of my family, including my new very vocal granddaughter, I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to the Texas Senate. From my first campaign in 1989 to today, I have felt overwhelmingly proud to serve the Panhandle, South Plains, and the Permian Basin.”

Seliger has served as State Senator for Senate District 31 since 2004.

“It has been a great honor to represent the people, schools, and businesses of Senate District 31 for the past 17 years in the Texas Legislature. The opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, as well a longtime member of the Finance and Education Committees, allowed me to be impactful in areas of great importance to me and the entire state.”

