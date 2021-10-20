Warmer next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

It’s been a quiet, sunny fall day on the South Plains. In fact, at times the wind has been calm. It’s not just here, most of the south central United States has a clear sky this afternoon and evening. Not too far away, there is much more humid air, just southeast of our area. This humidity will return tonight and will likely set the stage for clouds in the morning.

TONIGHT: Low near 49, light SE wind. By morning low clouds are expected. And those low clouds are often pesky to forecast.

TOMORROW: High near 77, wind E/SE 5-12mph. The tricky part of the forecast is we expect the clouds to thin through the morning. But if the clouds linger into the afternoon, it’ll only reach about 70. One computer model is showing that, but at this point we expect it to clear out and warm up.

It'll be another quiet day on the South Plains Thursday. (KCBD)

Tomorrow evening there might be a few isolated shower or storms south to southeast of Lubbock, roughly Seminole to Snyder. It’s a low chance. Our computer model shows where an isolated storm could pop up.

Forecast model showing where a storm could pop up. (KCBD)

LOOKING AHEAD: Slightly warmer on Friday, around 83 and mostly sunny. Wind SSW 10-16mph. The weather looks nice for games Friday evening.

It’ll be even warmer this weekend, mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. The wind will also kick up this weekend, SW 12-25mph Saturday, W 12-25mph Sunday.

There is the possibility for a few thunderstorms to pop up east of Lubbock, off of the Caprock Saturday afternoon. It’s a low chance at this point, but something we’re watching as the next storm system out west moves this way.

For the Texas Tech game it’ll start in the low 70s, climbing to mid 80s late. Gusty SW wind, plenty of sun. Remember the sunblock for the game.

NEXT WEEK: Still warm Monday and Tuesday, with it likely turning a little cooler starting Wednesday. There might be a few showers Wednesday, as well. We’ll keep an eye on it.

