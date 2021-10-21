A suspect is in custody after foot pursuit near LCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police officials say a suspect is in custody after a foot chase in West Lubbock near Lubbock Christian University.

At 10:41 a.m. police began chasing a manslaughter suspect in the area of 26th Street and Chicago Ave. near Rip Griffin Park. Police used social media to alert the public a suspect was in custody, however, it is not the manslaughter suspect, according to police.

Schools and daycares in the area were on a hard lockdown, including Lubbock Christian University. The all-clear was given and the lockdown and lockouts were lifted.

Police say there is not an active search for the manslaughter suspect and residents do not need to be concerned for their safety.

According to police, the suspect is a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s.

Lubbock Police are expected to release more information.

This is a developing story.

A suspect is in custody and the school lockdowns and lockouts have been lifted after a police pursuit near Lubbock Christian University on Oct. 21, 2021. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

