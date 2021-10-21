Local Listings
Chilly morning to start with warmer temperatures coming
By John Robison
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cloudy, chilly morning over the area this morning, but much better for the afternoon as temps rebounded to near 80 degrees.

Overnight, more clouds and some patchy fog with low visibilities again Friday morning. Also, nighttime lows will be chilly as they slip to the 40s and 50s again.

Visibilities could drop to near zero in the western South Plains, so allow extra time for travel, use low beam headlights and drive slower.

By Friday afternoon, great weather again with a high in the 80s and southerly breezes.

That will make for some good Friday night football weather.

Speaking of football, as of now it looks good for the Tech game Saturday. It will be a little cool with some clouds and southerly breezes prior to game time but will warm to the 80s during the game.

Nice weather for Sunday also on the South Plains.

Latest News

Chilly nights, warm days through the weekend
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather 10/21
Despite a grey start, a pleasant afternoon
It'll be another quiet day on the South Plains Thursday.
Warmer next few days